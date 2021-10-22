“Herbie Goes to School” book aims to help kids ease their stress over school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – With the pandemic causing many kids stress with returning to school, one children’s book hopes to help them overcome it.

Curtis spoke with Sherrika Myers, author of the children’s book “Herbie Goes to School” that focuses on Herbie trying to adapt to a brand new state, home, school and friends, while learning the importance of self-love and self-esteem.

Myers is the founder of Every 1 Voice Matters, which is a nonprofit organization that works to help kids break down communicative and social barriers such as stuttering, bullying and self-esteem to improve their quality of life.

For more information on the nonprofit and on her new book, visit Every 1 Voice Matters’ website.