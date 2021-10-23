Morehouse sinks Benedict on Homecoming, 20-5

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers continued their offensive struggles and lost to Morehouse College, 20-5, in their annual Homecoming contest on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

The five points was a season low for the Tigers after last week’s six-point effort against Albany State. It was also the first game this season the Tigers have failed to score at lease one touchdown. Benedict started the season averaging 41 points per game in their first three games.

Benedict falls to 3-5 overall and 0-4 in the SIAC. Morehouse improves to 3-5 overall and 3-1 in the SIAC with its third straight victory.

“It’s real tough,” said Benedict head coach Chennis Berry . “We just didn’t get it done. I know the alumni wanted to get a win, and we wanted one as well, but we had 60 minutes to get it done and we weren’t able to get it done.”

Quarterback Eric Phoenix returned to the lineup after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. He completed 25-of-43 passes for 289 yards, but was intercepted four times and was sacked eight times. The Tigers also fumbled the ball three times, losing one, giving Benedict five turnovers on the day.

“It’s tough when you turn over the ball four times,” Berry said. “That’s never what we try to stand for. When you turn the ball over four times, it’s hard to beat anybody.”

Benedict also managed 15 net yards rushing, gaining 94 yards, but losing 79.

Benedict got on the board first. After a 48-yard pass from Phoenix to Darius Philon put the Tigers at the Morehouse 21-yard line on the game’s opening drive, things stalled and Benedict got a 40-yard field goal from Rigoberto Tinoco for a 3-0 lead with 11:15 on the clock.

The Maroon Tigers took advantage of two big plays early in the second quarter. After being pinned down at the Benedict 7-yard line, Morehouse got a 43-yard pass to move to midfield, then Frank Bailey Jr. found an opening and rushed for a 50-yard touchdown to take a 7-3 lead with 12:30 left in the first half.

Late in the second quarter, the Maroon Tigers had a holding penalty and then quarterback Michael Sims was sacked in the end zone by Israel Nwokocha for a safety with 1:53 left in the half to cut the lead to 7-5. Morehouse blocked a Benedict punt and was able to tack on a 39-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to take a 10-5 lead at the half.

The Maroon Tigers got another big run by Bailey, a 44-yard gain on third down, early in the third quarter to help set up a 40-yard field goal to give Morehouse a 13-5 lead with 6:58 on the clock.

“Our defense did some good things, but we have to try to eliminate the big play,” Berry said. “That’s what we’ve been harping on all year, eliminate the big play.”

A miscue on a fourth-down punt attempt gave Morehouse the ball at the Benedict 13-yard line. It didn’t take the Maroon Tigers long to capitalize and score on a 5-yard run by Bailey for a 20-5 lead with 4:38 left in the third quarter.

Benedict had three drives in the fourth quarter, but all three ended on an interception.

“We’ve got to find a way to get better,” Berry said. “Ultimately, we’ve got to get better as a football team. We’re still growing as a program. We’ve got a lot of young, young talent. We’ll be fine, there’s no question in my mind. We’ve just got to find a way to finish this thing strong. Our guys are not quitting, they’re not giving up. We’re going to continue to fight for the rest of the season and see if we can finish this thing off on a winning note.”

The Tigers are on the road next Saturday against Clark Atlanta, then close out the season at home on Nov. 6 against Lane College in a 2 p.m. contest.