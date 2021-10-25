Gamecocks and Gators to Meet Under the Lights

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Florida Gators in a 7:30 pm contest at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Nov. 6, the SEC office announced today. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Florida holds a 29-9-3 advantage in the all-time series between the two SEC Eastern Division rivals, including a 12-7-1 edge when playing in Columbia. The Gators have won each of the last three gridiron meetings between the two schools, including a 38-24 win in Gainesville last season. South Carolina’s last win was a 28-20 decision in Columbia in 2017.

The Gamecocks (4-4, 1-4 SEC) are off this week while the Gators (4-3, 2-3 SEC) are set to play top-ranked Georgia (7-0, 5-0 SEC) in Jacksonville on Saturday, Oct. 30.

CBS has elected to use a six-day selection for games of November 6. The games being held are LSU at Alabama, Auburn at Texas A&M and Missouri at Georgia. These games will be televised on either CBS at 3:30 ET, ESPN at 7:00 ET or ESPN at Noon ET. The selections will be made after games of October 30.

Here are the game times and television selections for SEC games of Saturday, Nov. 6:

Liberty at Ole Miss, Noon, SEC Network

Mississippi State at Arkansas, 4 pm, SEC Network

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 pm, ESPN2

Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 pm, SEC Network

LSU at Alabama – CBS at 3:30 ET or ESPN at 7:00 ET or ESPN at 12:00 ET*

Auburn at Texas A&M – CBS at 3:30 ET or ESPN at 7:00 ET or ESPN at 12:00 ET*

Missouri at Georgia – CBS at 3:30 ET or ESPN at 7:00 ET or ESPN at Noon ET*

*Selections will be made after games of October 30.