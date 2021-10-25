Jaylan Foster Named Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist

University of South Carolina senior safety Jaylan Foster is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the best defensive back in college football, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced today The award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

Foster, a 5-10, 195-pounder from Duncan, S.C., is the NCAA leader in interceptions with five. No other player in the SEC has more than three. He has the most interceptions in a season for a Gamecock since Ko Simpson logged six picks in 2004. He also leads the team and ranks third in the SEC in tackles with 65, an average of 8.13 per game. Last week, Foster was recognized by Sporting News on its Midseason All-America team.

The dozen semifinalists on this year’s list represent six conferences and are selected by a screening committee. However, this list is not final and unlisted players who have continually outstanding performances as the season progresses may be recognized as one of the three finalists.

2021 PAYCOM JIM THORPE AWARD SEMIFINALISTS

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State, Sr.

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati, Sr.

Lewis Cine, Georgia, Jr.

Jaylan Foster , South Carolina, Redshirt Sr.

Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati, Jr.

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, Jr.

Matt Hankins, Iowa, Sr.

Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh, Redshirt So.

Verone McKinley III, Oregon, So.

Ja’Quan McMillian, East Carolina, So.

Riley Moss, Iowa, Sr.

Jalen Pitre, Baylor, Sr.

By Conference

AAC (3), ACC (1), BIG TEN (3), BIG 12 (1), IND (1), PAC-12 (1), SEC (2)

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Selection Committee will reconvene on the Monday before Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The award recipient is selected from the three finalists by the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award National Selection Committee, which boasts members of the NCFAA, an Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in-house award committee, former Paycom Jim Thorpe Award recipients, and sportswriters and college football journalists throughout the country.

The winner will be announced on December 9, at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

The official presentation of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award takes place in Oklahoma City, following ESPN’s live presentation at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The current winner and all former winners are invited each year to celebrate. Over 600 supporters attend the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet each year, including many celebrities and dignitaries. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award commemorative banquet is scheduled to be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is universally accepted as one of the nation’s top collegiate sports honors.