Keyshawn Bryant Named Second Team Preseason All-SEC By League Coaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday released its 18th annual men’s basketball coaches preseason All-SEC teams when it was announced that Keyshawn Bryant was named to the Second Team. It marks the first preseason honor of Bryant’s career.

Bryant is Carolina’s top returning scorer and rebounder from a season ago, after he averaged 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. In SEC action, he scored 15.8 points per outing, which ranked seventh in the league. The Winter Haven, Fla., native had 15 double-figure scoring games as a junior, and led or shared the team lead in scoring seven times. For his career, Bryant has scored in double figures 39 times, and has four double-doubles, including a 19-point, 10-rebound performance in a Gamecock win versus Georgia last season. Bryant enters the season 254 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point mark.

The Gamecocks are set to host Benedict in a free admission exhibition on Nov. 4 (7 p.m.) at Colonial Life Arena before officially opening the 2021-22 campaign when USC Upstate visits Columbia on Nov. 9 (7 p.m., SECN+). Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updates on Gamecock basketball.

A complete list of the coaches preseason All-SEC teams is below:

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

JD Notae – Arkansas

Allen Flanigan – Auburn

Colin Castleton – Florida

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Darius Days – LSU

Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

Kellan Grady – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Xavier Pinson – LSU

Garrison Brooks – Mississippi State

Keyshawn Bryant – South Carolina