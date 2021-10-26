Richland One School Board Special Election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the Richland School District One special election.
Voters are filling the empty at-large seat on the school board.
The candidates include Hamilton Jacobs, former Richland County Council member Jim Manning and former teacher Robert Lominack.
Polls are open from 7am-7pm.

For more information on polling locations, click here https://www.richlandcountysc.gov/Government/Departments/Voter-Registration-Elections

