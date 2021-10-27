RCSD asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect at Walmart on Killian Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbery at the Walmart on Killian Road.

Deputies say they were called to the scene on October 23 around 6 p.m. According to investigators, the man tried to leave the store with a cart containing merchandise including electronics and kitchen appliances. When confronted by an employee, authorities say the man pulled out a knife from his pocket and showed it to the employee before walking out of the store.

Surveillance video of the incident can be found below.

If you know who this man is or have any information about this incident, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.