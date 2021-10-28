Google releases list of most popular Halloween costumes

(CNN) — Halloween is just days away and if you haven’t been able to scare up any good costume ideas, Google trends has you covered now that they’ve released this year’s top Halloween costume searches on Google in the United States. One very traditional costume, a witch takes the top spot in 2021.

Hundreds of costumes are on the list including Cruella DeVil at number five, Squid Game came in at 23, and Baby Yoda at 82. Google says Tinker Bell was the top searched costume.

To see the complete list of the most popular costumes for the year check out Google’s Frightgeist 2021 list HERE