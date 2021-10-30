Deputies investigating shootings death of 3-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO): The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident involving a 3-year-old.

At 9:25 pm Friday, Oct. 29, deputies responded to the 2400 block of Blue Ridge Terrace for a shooting involving a child.

Upon arrival, they were told the 3-year-old female had accidentally shot herself.

The child had already been transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.