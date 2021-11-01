Enagbare Named a Semifinalist for the Bednarik Award

University of South Carolina senior defensive end Kingsley Enagbare is one of 18 semifinalists named for the 27th Chuck Bednarik Award, presented for the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year, it was announced today by the Maxwell Football Club.

Enagbare, a 6-4, 265-pounder from Atlanta, Ga., has consistently graded out as one of the top defensive ends in college football, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He has 15.0 career sacks, ranking in a tie for ninth on South Carolina’s all-time list. In addition to his team-leading 4.5 sacks this season, Enagbare has been credited with nine of the Gamecocks’ 25 quarterback hurries. He was a 2020 first-team All-SEC performer as selected by both the Coaches and Phil Steele and was a second-team selection according to the Associated Press.

The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF), XOS and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed statistical and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, and several senior PFF analysts have been added to the selection committee and have participated in the process. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete football reference in the country. XOS provides the Maxwell Club selection committee with access to game footage from all FBS colleges.

Semifinalist voting will begin on Tuesday Nov. 2, and will close on Nov. 20. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 23 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media.

The winners of the 27th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show which will be broadcast live on ESPN on December 9, 2021. The formal presentation of the Chuck Bednarik Award will take place at the 85th Maxwell Awards Gala which will be held at Tropicana Atlantic City on Friday March 11, 2022.