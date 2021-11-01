Local Living: Final week for corn maze at Clinton Sease Farm, UofSC Veterans Day 5K this Sunday and more!

Clinton Sease Farm is hosting a corn maze. This year’s theme is honoring first responders. It will be open through November 7. It features mazes, hay rides and playground activities. Admission is $14 and those two-years-old and under are free. You can buy your tickets at the door or online at clintonseasefarm.com.

You’re invited to join the University of South Carolina for their fourth annual Veterans Day 5K Walk. It begins this Sunday, November 7 at 2 p.m. The route includes many monuments and landmarks on the university’s campus of South Carolina’s veterans. You can register on raceroster.com. All proceeds will go to veterans and their families.

According to officials, a prescribed burn is scheduled for next month at Congaree National Park. The National Park Service says it will be carried out by Park rangers at Congaree National Park, as well as staff from Kings Mountain National Military Park, Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and the SC Forestry Commission. The controlled burn will take place during the first two weeks of November as conditions permit, according to officials. Park officials say the 450 acre burn will be in the Red Bluff and Dawson’s Units near the South Cedar Creek Canoe Landing. As a result, fishing access from South Cedar Creek Road at Cedar Creek will be closed. Officials say smoke may be seen for several miles at nearby roads and trails. Other park trails, facilities and campgrounds will remain open.

Calling all BBQ lovers of the Midlands, Pig on the Ridge is back in town this weekend! The 22nd annual Ridgeway BBQ Competition will start Friday evening at 6 p.m. with ‘no pigs allowed,’ so chefs can make anything but pork. Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m., there will be BBQ, an antique car display, kids arts and crafts and a hog-calling contest. There will be more than 50 BBQ teams vying for the title and trophy of Best BBQ Cook. All proceeds from the event will go to fire equipment, restoration and churches in the Ridgeway community.

We’re taking a trip to the big screen for a mix of a little dancing and horror. Director Edgar Wright’s latest thriller “Last Night in Soho” is in theaters now. ABC Columbia’s Matt Perron gives us his take in this Monday Movie Review at 5.