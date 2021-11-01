Midlands Strong: Pizzeria in Five Points calling on the community to help business grow

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new pizza restaurant in Five Points is relying on the Midlands to join in and help their business grow. In our Midlands Strong series, our Josh Berry visited the pizzeria to get a slice of pie.

Our Midlands Strong series aims to feature the strength and resiliency of our community. If someone’s story comes to mind, we would love to feature them right here on ABC Columbia News.

You can email us at news@abccolumbia.com or reach out on any social media platform.