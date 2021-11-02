Kershaw County Coroner releases name of man killed in car accident on Black River Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kershaw County Coroner David West released the name of a man killed in a collision on Black River Road in Camden.

According to authorities, a 911 call came in at 2:26 p.m. on November 1, reporting a vehicle found in the woods on Black River Road. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was dead when EMS and the Kershaw County Fire Service arrived. According to officials, the vehicle had been there overnight.

Officials say it appears the deceased was driving to Camden from the St. Matthews Community Center when they lost control of the SUV and ran off the side of the road, causing the vehicle to flip. Officials say he was ejected from the vehicle, and he was not wearing his seat belt.

The coroner says the victim was 62-year-old Ronald B Fleming.