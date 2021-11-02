Local Living: State Museum offering free admission to healthcare workers this month, Pig on the Ridge back in town and more!

The State Museum is partnering with the State Hospital Association to honor healthcare workers this month. Each Saturday, officials say healthcare workers can receive free general admission for themselves and one additional guest. All you’ll need to do is notify the front desk upon arrival that you’re a healthcare worker. You can enjoy multiple exhibits, a digital dome planetarium, a 4D interactive theater and other activities. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays this November.

The City of Columbia’s Veterans Day Parade is back in action next week! The 43rd annual event kicks off next Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m., from the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets. It ends at Pendleton Street, near the State House. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives from the South Carolina National Guard will be this year’s grand marshals.

Doko Meadows Park is also holding its sixth annual Local Family Event Program to honor our veterans this weekend. Saturday the sixth, you’re invited to Blythewood to hear special guest speaker Sheriff Leon Lott, plus see military exhibits and vintage military vehicles. There will also be some fun activities to get the kids’ energy out and, of course, grab a bite to eat at one of the many food trucks. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and the official ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

Calling all BBQ lovers of the Midlands, Pig on the Ridge is back in town this weekend! The 22nd annual Ridgeway BBQ Competition will start Friday evening at 6 p.m. with ‘no pigs allowed,’ so chefs can make anything but pork. Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m., there will be BBQ, an antique car display, kids arts and crafts and a hog-calling contest. There will be more than 50 BBQ teams vying for the title and trophy of Best BBQ Cook. All proceeds from the event will go to fire equipment, restoration and churches in the Ridgeway community.