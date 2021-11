Hardy Handz Foundation hosts “The Purple Warrior Walk for Epilepsy” this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Hardy Handz Foundation is hosting The Purple Warrior Walk for Epilepsy” this Saturday!

It starts at 9 a.m. at the Christian Faith Fellowship on 2625 Alpine Road.

Curtis spoke with Kim Hardy and JenVon Cherry from the foundation about epilepsy and how the 2 mile walk will help raise awareness about the disorder.

If you want to register for the event, visit Eventbrite’s website.