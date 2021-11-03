2 wanted for fatal hit and run after hitting pedestrian on Broad River Road

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for two drivers after a pedestrian died in a hit and run on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened on Broad River Road near Marley Drive before 3 a.m.

According to investigators, the pedestrian tried to cross the road when they were hit by a Nissan Maxima and two other unknown vehicles.

Authorities say the pedestrian died on scene, while the driver of the Nissan Maxima wasn’t hurt and stayed on scene.

According to troopers, the two other vehicles fled.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.