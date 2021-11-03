SC DHEC urging parents to get children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 and South Carolina health officials are reacting.

Today, DHEC said it supports the vaccine and is urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

According to the CDC, the lower dose vaccine is almost 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-19.

While some parents are still hesitant, South Carolina Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly highly recommends learning the facts and signing your child up for the vaccine.