West Columbia welcomes annual Fall Back Fest

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The holidays are upon us and while many people are trying to order ahead of time to make sure their special gifts get to their destination in time, you have the chance to shop early and shop local.

Friday November 5, 2021 West Columbia will holds its annual Fall Back Fest which jump starts the holiday shopping season. The shopping Fest is open to the all who wish to attend where you will have the chance to shop til you drop as you stroll along The Meeting Street Artisan Market for one night.

During the event, organizers say shoppers will get the opportunity to see some of the great finds West Columbia has to offer with special deals from businesses along the 100 block of State Street in addition to the November State Street Art Crawl. There will be a little something for everyone including, live music from the groups Tokyo Joe and Going Commando, food, art, a chance to take in the sights and sounds and of course, plenty of shopping. Below is a list of some of the things you will have a chance to enjoy.

Shopping

Three Oaks Florist and Interiors

Ed’s Editions BookStore

Cherry’s Delight

Spa 131

State Street Trading Company

West Point Coins

Rob Shaw Gallery and Framing

Gentleman’s Quarters

The Warehouse SC

Tall Oaks Boutique

Jak’s Essentials

Studio 221

Live Mural Art

Alyssa Castelluccio

JJ Burton

Dylan Fouste

Lucas Sams

Alicia Leeke

Christine Lufty Crawford

Alan Pearsall

Abstract Alexandra

Michael Krajewski

Shaina Manuel

Caricatures: Kate Batten

Food & Beverages

State Street Pub

New Brookland Tavern

Primal Gourmet

Terra

WECO Bottle & Biergarten

The Hideout in WECO

D’s Wings

Cafe Strudel West Columbia

Black Rooster

Al’s Upstairs

Fleur de Licious Creole

Corner of State and Meeting Streets

A special night edition of the Meeting Street Artisan Market, located in the Interactive Art Park.

Vendors:

AG’s Artistry

Art that Works

Benji Hicks Art

Big Sid’s Happy Place Designs

Bitz of Memory

Brickhouse Gourmet Coffee and Tea Company

Cindy’s Turn fka: Tuppgun

Colleen Doodles

eep creative

Entangled Jewelry

Faithful Foods

John-Nicole Creations

MILKA METHOD CANDLE CO

Mopickles

Reveca Camacho Designs

The Hope Chest

TW’s Art Shop

Keep in mind, with the event taking over a portion of the street Friday November 5, 2021, you will have to find alternate routes. Organizers say Court Street to Spring Street will be blocked off to traffic from 1pm until 11pm. While Center Street from State Street at Shuler Street will be closed to traffic from 5pm until 11pm.

Free parking for those who plan on attending will be available at the following locations: