West Columbia welcomes annual Fall Back Fest
This is the 5th year for the special shopping extravaganza
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The holidays are upon us and while many people are trying to order ahead of time to make sure their special gifts get to their destination in time, you have the chance to shop early and shop local.
Friday November 5, 2021 West Columbia will holds its annual Fall Back Fest which jump starts the holiday shopping season. The shopping Fest is open to the all who wish to attend where you will have the chance to shop til you drop as you stroll along The Meeting Street Artisan Market for one night.
During the event, organizers say shoppers will get the opportunity to see some of the great finds West Columbia has to offer with special deals from businesses along the 100 block of State Street in addition to the November State Street Art Crawl. There will be a little something for everyone including, live music from the groups Tokyo Joe and Going Commando, food, art, a chance to take in the sights and sounds and of course, plenty of shopping. Below is a list of some of the things you will have a chance to enjoy.
Shopping
- Three Oaks Florist and Interiors
- Ed’s Editions BookStore
- Cherry’s Delight
- Spa 131
- State Street Trading Company
- West Point Coins
- Rob Shaw Gallery and Framing
- Gentleman’s Quarters
- The Warehouse SC
- Tall Oaks Boutique
- Jak’s Essentials
- Studio 221
Live Mural Art
- Alyssa Castelluccio
- JJ Burton
- Dylan Fouste
- Lucas Sams
- Alicia Leeke
- Christine Lufty Crawford
- Alan Pearsall
- Abstract Alexandra
- Michael Krajewski
- Shaina Manuel
- Caricatures: Kate Batten
Food & Beverages
- State Street Pub
- New Brookland Tavern
- Primal Gourmet
- Terra
- WECO Bottle & Biergarten
- The Hideout in WECO
- D’s Wings
- Cafe Strudel West Columbia
- Black Rooster
- Al’s Upstairs
- Fleur de Licious Creole
Corner of State and Meeting Streets
A special night edition of the Meeting Street Artisan Market, located in the Interactive Art Park.
Vendors:
- AG’s Artistry
- Art that Works
- Benji Hicks Art
- Big Sid’s Happy Place Designs
- Bitz of Memory
- Brickhouse Gourmet Coffee and Tea Company
- Cindy’s Turn fka: Tuppgun
- Colleen Doodles
- eep creative
- Entangled Jewelry
- Faithful Foods
- John-Nicole Creations
- MILKA METHOD CANDLE CO
- Mopickles
- Reveca Camacho Designs
- The Hope Chest
- TW’s Art Shop
Keep in mind, with the event taking over a portion of the street Friday November 5, 2021, you will have to find alternate routes. Organizers say Court Street to Spring Street will be blocked off to traffic from 1pm until 11pm. While Center Street from State Street at Shuler Street will be closed to traffic from 5pm until 11pm.
Free parking for those who plan on attending will be available at the following locations:
- Brookland Public Parking Garage – 310 Court Avenue
- Interactive Art Park – 425 Meeting Street
- Carraway Park at the Riverwalk – 212 Hudson Street
- Capitol Square Parking Lot – 483 Sunset Boulevard (Please use appropriate crosswalks on Meeting Street)