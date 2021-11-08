Curtis spoke with Apostle Hardin on his new book “The Return of a People: Moving from Exile to Dominion”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis spoke with an Apostle about how his newest book will help people learn more about their faith.

Apostle B. Dwayne Hardin says his book “The Return of a People: Moving from Exile to Dominion” will teach you how to properly apply righteousness and justice by addressing the spiritual and cultural inequities that are common with all humans.

He also spoke with Curtis about some brand new projects he’s working on.

For more information, visit the book’s Amazon page.