Gamecocks and Auburn Set for a 7 pm Kick on ESPN

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the 16th-ranked Auburn Tigers in a 7 pm ET game on Saturday, November 20, the SEC office announced today. The Gamecock’s final SEC contest of the season will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Auburn leads the all-time series over the Gamecocks by a 10-2-1 margin, including a 3-1 advantage when the teams have met in Columbia. However, South Carolina knocked off the No. 15/14 Tigers in Columbia last season by a 30-22 score for its first win in the series since 1933.

South Carolina (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will travel to Columbia, Mo. this week for an SEC Eastern Division matchup with the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 1-4 SEC). Game time is set for 4 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network. Auburn (6-3, 3-2 SEC) is home to Mississippi State for a noon kick on ESPN.

Here is the complete SEC television schedule for games of Saturday, Nov. 20:

New Mexico State at Kentucky, Noon, SEC Network

Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon, ESPN+/SECN+

Tennessee State at Mississippi State, Noon, ESPN+/SECN+

Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon, ESPN+/SECN+

Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 pm, CBS

Florida at Missouri, 4 pm, SEC Network

Auburn at South Carolina, 7 pm, ESPN

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, 7:30 pm, SEC Network

South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 pm, ESPNU

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 pm, ESPN2