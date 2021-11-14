Next round of child tax credit payments

CNN – Millions of U.S. families are about to receive their latest monthly child tax credit payment. The treasury department says the next round will be distributed Monday, November 15th.

Eligible families can receive up to 36-hundred dollars for each child under the age of six and up to three thousand dollars for each child ages 6 through 17. This could be the last payment if congress doesn’t act. The tax credit was created as part of the coronavirus relief package and is only in effect for 2021.

The budget reconciliation package that democrats are currently negotiating, would extend the credit through next year.