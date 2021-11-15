Consumer News: Chick-fil-A giving employees Christmas off, study ranks SC the ninth most obese state in the country and more

Millions of American families are about to receive their latest monthly child tax credit payment. The Treasury Department says the next round will be distributed Monday. Eligible families can receive up to $3,600 for each child under the age of six, and up to $3,000 for each child ages 6-17. This could be the last payment if Congress doesn’t act. The tax credit was created as part of the coronavirus relief package. It is only in effect for 2021.

Chick-fil-A’s employees will be home for Christmas this year. That’s because the chicken chain will be closed Christmas Day, which falls on a Saturday this year. Since Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sundays, employees will have a two day holiday weekend. The chain’s 2,600 U.S. locations will reopen on Monday, December 27.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– People in South Carolina have been putting on the pounds. According to a study released by wallethub.com, South Carolina is the ninth most obese state in the country. That ranking is based on things like the percentage of obese adults, residents with high cholesterol and adults eating less than one serving of fruits and vegetables a day. West Virginia topped this year’s list.