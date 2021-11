UofSC Tiger Burn kicks off Clemson game week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gamecock fans are fired up after this weekend’s big win over Auburn, and things are really heating up for the annual Tiger Burn. The tradition takes place every year before the the Gamecocks rivalry showdown with the Clemson Tigers.

Construction on this year’s tiger started back on October 14 and took nearly 80 hours to complete.

🔥 Do you feel the burn, #Gamecocks? Join us tonight for the return of Tiger Burn and stay for the After Burn party (featuring 🍽️ and 🎶). #BeatClemson pic.twitter.com/lBNrRRSp6u — UofSC Events (@UofSCevents) November 22, 2021

Gates open at the Bluff Road Intramural Fields Monday at 6 p.m.