Consumer News: Authorities warn of ransomware attacks over the holiday, Target closing stores on Thanksgiving and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

CNN– IT workers won’t have much to be thankful for this holiday weekend if they work for companies hit by a ransomware attack. The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are warning it could happen. While there’s no specific threat, hackers have shown they like to strike on holidays and weekends. That’s because IT staffing is generally light during these times, making response times from target companies slower.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolinians are seeing higher grocery bills than most people in the country while shopping for Thanksgiving dinner. According to a study from move.org, the Palmetto State has the seventh most expensive groceries in the country, paying an average of $411 dollars for groceries a month. The study looked at factors like inflation, higher demand and supply chain issues as the reasons for the higher prices.

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)– Two grocery stores, including one with locations in the Midlands, are limiting the number of items sold to customers ahead of Thanksgiving. Officials say Publix and Winn Dixie are placing limits on on some items due to supply chain issues. Some of the limited items include cranberry sauce, pie filling and bacon.

CNN– One of America’s biggest retailers made a big announcement ahead of Thanksgiving. Target will now close all of its stores on Thanksgiving and every year from now on, until further notice of course. According to the company’s CEO, that will be “their new standard.” Walmart, Kohl’s and Best Buy will also be closed on Turkey Day this year. A few big chains will be open, like Whole Foods, Kroger and Dollar General.