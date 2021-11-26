WATCH: Gray Collegiate tops Newberry, heads to 2A state championship

The Gray Collegiate War Eagles are heading to the 2A state championship next week for the first time in school history. GCA took down Newberry, 35-28, Friday night in the Upper State Championship at Fairfield Central High School, punching a ticket to the title game next Friday against Silver Bluff.

Gray Collegiate running back KZ Adams eclipsed 3,000 yards this year, a first in South Carolina history.

The loss was the last for Newberry coach Phil Strickland, who’s retiring after 34 seasons coaching the Bulldogs.