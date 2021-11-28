Bryant Pushes Gamecocks Past Rider, 65-58

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina (5-1) earned a hard-fought victory on Saturday vs. Rider (3-5) at Colonial Life Arena, 65-58. Keyshawn Bryant had a big day in his first action of the season, with a game-high 17 points off the bench. He added five rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals.

The Gamecocks trailed for much of the first half as the Broncs led by as many as nine points. Carolina clawed back late to make it a three-point game at the break, 28-25.

Rider remained in front until a banked in three from Bryant in the second half tied the game, 36-36.

Bryant knocked down a pair of free throws at the 10:47 mark, giving the Gamecocks their first lead since the 18:07 mark of the first half, 38-36.

South Carolina ramped up the defensive pressure and did not trail for the remainder of the contest, seeing its lead grow to as many as 12 with just over five minutes to play.

KEY STATS

> South Carolina held Rider to just 37 percent shooting and blocked nine shots, getting three each from Keyshawn Bryant and Josh Gray .

> The Gamecocks bench outscored the Broncs’, 29-11.

NOTABLES

> Keyshawn Bryant returned to action today making his season debut. He was impressive with a game-high 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

> Jermaine Couisnard had a solid shooting day as well with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

> After a quite start, Erik Stevenson came on late with 10 points in the final six minutes of action as the Gamecocks began to pull away. He knocked a pair of 3s and was 4-for-4 at the line. He has yet to miss at the charity stripe this season (14-for-14).

UP NEXT

Carolina travels to Coastal Carolina for a Dec. 1 matchup at the beach. The contest is the Gamecocks’ first true road trip of the season. Jeff McCarragher (play-by-play) and Nate Ross (analyst) will have the call for the ESPN+ broadcast.