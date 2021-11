Cyber Monday sales expected to bring in billions, say experts

Cyber Monday is November 29, 2021

CNN–It is a big day for online shoppers, Cyber Monday.

Sales are expected to hit nearly 11.3 billion dollars.

Some retail experts though believe supply chain issues may actually encourage more people to shop in brick and mortar stores instead of online this year.

And this year Black Friday online sales were brisk say experts, hitting 8.9 billion dollars.