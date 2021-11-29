Five Gamecocks Named to PFF All-SEC Squads

Five members of the University of South Carolina football team have been recognized on the Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-SEC squads, it was announced today.

Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare was named to the first-team unit as a defensive end. The 6-4, 265-pound senior from Atlanta, Ga., recorded 44 tackles, including a team high 7.0 tackles for loss and a team-best 4.5 sacks. He also registered 11 of the squad’s 34 quarterback hurries on the season.

Tight end Jaheim Bell and cornerback Cam Smith earned spots on PFF’s All-SEC second team. Bell, a 6-3, 230-pound sophomore from Lake City, Fla., was second on the squad with 25 pass receptions for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Smith, a 6-1, 187-pound redshirt sophomore from Blythewood, S.C., led the Gamecocks and was second in the SEC in passes defended with 14, including three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Placekicker Parker White earned third-team All-SEC accolades, according to PFF. White, a 6-5, 205-pound “Super Senior” missed just one kick all season, converting 13-of-14 field goal attempts and all 27 extra point attempts, for a team-high 66 points. He was twice named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week and booted a career-long 54-yard field goal this season against Kentucky.

Wide receiver Josh Vann earned honorable mention honors from PFF. Vann, a 5-11, 190-pound senior from Tucker, Ga., was Carolina’s top receiver all season, catching a team-high 43 passes for a team-best 679 yards, an average of 15.8-yards per catch, with a team-leading five touchdowns. He recorded three 100-yard receiving games during the season, going over the century mark against East Carolina (127), Georgia (128) and Florida (111).

The entire PFF All-SEC squads can be found here.

PFF uses grades and advanced statistics to help determine their all-conference teams.