CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – The Cayce Police Department says a body was found outside a home Tuesday morning.

Authorities say at approximately 7:15 a.m., they received a call about the body at the Hunters Mill subdivision.

According to investigators, there’s no indication or cause to believe that there is any threat or danger to the community.

SLED is also investigating this incident.

