One killed in accident involving fire engine

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the a spokesperson for Lexington Co., around 6:10 Wednesday evening a Lexington Co. Fire Service engine was involved in an accident at the intersection of St. Matthews Rd. and Pine Tower Circle in Swansea.

Officials say a passenger in the car struck by the fire engine was killed.

We’re told the engine was returning to the station and not responding to an emergency at the time of the accident.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating.