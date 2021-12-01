RCSD: Man arrested for fatal shooting on Dominion Drive in August

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says a man was arrested in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of another man on Dominion Drive in August. Authorities say 20-year-old Jerod Dequin Goodwin is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny.

Investigators say the charges stem from an incident that occurred on August 15 in the 2000 block of Dominion Drive. Just before 7 a.m. that day, deputies say they responded to the scene where they found the victim, later identified as 28-year-old Genesis Williams, lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Officials say he was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

According to investigators, the two were at a club together and began arguing in a car after leaving the club. Authorities say the car stopped, the two got out on Dominion Drive and Goodwin shot Williams before leaving in the victim’s car.

According to deputies, Goodwin was arrested without incident by members of the Midlands Gang Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday morning. He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.