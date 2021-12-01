SC House special session avoids anything but redistricting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– The South Carolina House started its redistricting special session with an assurance that they will likely handle nothing but new maps for state House and Senate and U.S. House districts. House members approved a resolution Wednesday requiring them to take up redistricting as their first priority and stay on the bill until it gets all the way through the legislative process. With only three days planned for the special session, that wouldn’t give enough time to pass anything else. The most conservative members of the Republican dominated House want the chamber to take up bills banning mandates for vaccines or masks and other COVID-19 items.