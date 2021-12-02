Facebook removes restrictions related to Kyle Rittenhouse

CNN– Facebook removes restrictions toward Kyle Rittenhouse. The social media giant says users are no longer limited from searching about Rittenhouse or praising his actions.

A court acquitted the teenager of all charges he was facing from last August’s fatal shooting in Kenosha,Wisconsin. Supporters say Rittenhouse was helping police during a protest. Critics said he wrongly acted like a vigilante.

A Facebook spokesperson says the platform will still remove posts that applaud the killings that occurred. Rittenhouse himself will also be able to rejoin Facebook if he chooses to do so.