CPD: Man accused of stealing food delivery car in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police officers say they arrested a man accused of stealing a food delivery car Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., investigators say 37-year-old John Melvin Bailey is accused of stealing a Toyota Sequoia while it was idling unattended in the 1900 block of Blossom Street. Officials say the victim left the car running, and they attempted to stop the suspect when he walked back and saw him in the vehicle. Investigators say this attempt was unsuccessful, but the victim flagged down a driver and told them to follow the suspect while calling 911.

Police say officers were able to stop the vehicle at Gervais Street and Huger Street, where the suspect was arrested.

Authorities say Bailey is charged with grand larceny motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens. He was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

