Goodwill hosting job and resource fair in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands South Carolina is hosting a job and resource fair at their location at 111 Highland Center Drive. Officials say that participants can meet directly with employers.

The event lasts from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Goodwill says it will hire on-site for retail positions at stores. Other employers at the fair include Amazon, Richland School District One, AAFES, Goodwill, Allied Universal, BG Multi-Family, Palmetto State Armory, Hire Dynamics, and more.

“We are very excited to provide this opportunity in the Midlands of South Carolina. Our mission is to help individuals become independent through education and training leading to employment. To be able to provide this Job and Resource Fair for anyone in the area goes a long way in helping connect employers to job seekers,” said Gerry Partridge, Development Manager for Goodwill.

Officials say the job fair will focus on veterans transitioning back to civilian life. Operation: GoodJobs looks to help veterans build their career.