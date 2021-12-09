Charges continue to mount for Alex Murdaugh

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The hits keep coming for former attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Thursday evening the SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced 21 additional charges against Murdaugh including nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent; seven counts of computer crimes; four counts of money laundering and one count of forgery.

Murdaugh will attend a bond hearing Friday on 27 charges previously brought by the attorney general.

He is also facing conspiracy charges — accused of trying to arrange his own murder earlier this year.

This after his wife and son were killed back in june at their family home. that case is not solved.