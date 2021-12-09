“The Bash” basketball showcase returns to Ridge View High School!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Some of the most talented high school basketball teams will battle it out at “The Bash” international showcase!

It goes from today through Saturday at Ridge View High School at 4801 Hard Scrabble Road.

Curtis spoke with Brian Rosefield, the school’s Athletic Director about the teams across the globe participating in the showcase.

The teams include Ridge View, Dutch Fork, Orangeville Prep from Canada, The Patrick School from New Jersey, among others.

For tickets and game schedules, visit The Bash’s website.