RCSD investigating multiple incidents at AC Flora High School

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County deputies are investigating several incidents at AC Flora High School Wednesday.

Investigators originally responded to the school after they were notified there was a picture online of a student with a weapon on campus. Deputies say it was determined that the picture was taken a month prior and no weapon was found at the school.

Investigators say another report was made after written threats were found in two places of a school restroom.

“Threats like these disrupt the learning environment that kids need to succeed in school,” Sheriff Lott said. “Parents have to be a part of the solution and discuss the severity of making false threats with their children. We vigorously investigate any threats made to our schools and will fully prosecute those responsible.”

As a result of that investigation, deputies say a 14 year old was charged with school threats.