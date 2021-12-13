Devin Carter named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — First-year guard Devin Carter was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. He helped lead South Carolina to a 66-65, comeback victory on Sunday over Florida State in the inaugural No Room For Racism Classic in Rock Hill.

Carter led the team with 16 points (tied career high) and seven rebounds. Trailing by as many as 16 in the first half, he scored five straight points late to pull the Gamecocks within six at the break.

The Miami, Fla., native was then 4-for-6 from the field in the second half scoring 11 of his 16 points after the break. With the game tied 61-61 at 3:03 mark, Carter slashed to the hoop and scored what would be the eventual go-ahead bucket. The Gamecocks held a 38-20 advantage over the Seminoles in points in the paint.

South Carolina returns to Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday night vs. Allen. Tip is set for 7 p.m. (ET) with Dave Weinstein (pxp) and John Williams (analyst) on the call for the SEC Network+ broadcast.