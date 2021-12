Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Sumter say a pig has been wreaking havoc in area neighborhoods.

Investigators say they are searching for the pig seen in the picture above.

Described as large, pink, and elusive, Sumter police say they began receiving calls about the pig over the weekend.

Police say its no laughing matter.

Below you see an example of the type of damage caused by the pig.

Police say if you see it do not approach just call police.