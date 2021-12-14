Six Gamecocks Dot Phil Steele’s All-SEC and All-America Teams

Six University of South Carolina football players were recognized on Phil Steele’s All-SEC and All-America squads, it was announced today.

Senior defensive back Jaylan Foster earned a spot on the first-team All-SEC unit and was a third-team All-American, according to Steele. The 5-10, 195-pounder from Duncan, S.C., is tied for the NCAA lead with five interceptions, the most for a Gamecock since 2004. He leads the team with 90 tackles, ranking 12th in the SEC with 7.5 tackles per game. A former walk-on, Foster was credited with 4.0 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry. He notched double figures in tackles in three games, including a career-high 13 stops against Tennessee. Foster, a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, has been on everyone’s All-SEC first-team unit and was a second-team Walter Camp All-American.

Senior placekicker Parker White earned second team All-SEC accolades and was an honorable mention All-American, according to Steele. The 6-5, 205-pound “Super Senior” missed just one kick all season, converting 13-of-14 field goal attempts and all 27 extra point attempts, for a team-high 66 points. He was twice named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week and booted a career-long 54-yard field goal this season against Kentucky. White previously earned third-team all-SEC accolades from ProFootballFocus.

Senior defensive end Kingsley Enagbare joined White on Steele’s second-team All-SEC unit. The 6-4, 265-pound senior from Atlanta, Ga., recorded 44 tackles, including a team high 7.0 tackles for loss and a team-best 4.5 sacks. He also registered 11 of the squad’s 34 quarterback hurries on the season. He previously was named first-team All-SEC and third-team All-America by ProFootballFocus.

Three Gamecocks – wide receiver Josh Vann , cornerback Cam Smith and kick returner Juju McDowell – earned fourth-team All-SEC accolades, according to Steele.

Vann, a 5-11, 190-pound senior from Tucker, Ga., was Carolina’s top receiver all season, catching a team-high 43 passes for a team-best 679 yards, an average of 15.8-yards per catch, with a team-leading five touchdowns. He recorded three 100-yard receiving games during the season, going over the century mark against East Carolina (127), Georgia (128) and Florida (111).

Smith, a 6-1, 187-pounder from Blythewood, S.C., was considered the Gamecocks’ top cover cornerback. He collected 41 tackles, including a career-high 10 at Missouri, along with 11 pass breakups. He intercepted three passes and now has five INTs in his career. Smith ranked second in the SEC with 14 passes defended. He was previously named second-team All-SEC by PFF.

McDowell, a 5-9, 177-pounder from Leesburg, Ga., returned 15 kickoffs (third in the SEC) for 394 yards (fourth in the SEC), for an average of 26.3-yards per return. He returned a kickoff 63 yards, setting up the game-tying score in the fourth quarter. The true freshman was a Freshman All-SEC selection at both all-purpose back and as a return specialist.

The Gamecocks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will travel to Charlotte for a December 30 date in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 ACC). Game time is set for 11:30 am ET and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.