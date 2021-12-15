Consumer News: Americans spent less than expected last month, tips to for holiday shopping with a budget

CNN– Americans spent less on shopping last month than expected. Data from the Census Bureau shows retail sales grew 0.3% in November. That’s less than economists predicted and a sharp decline from October. Sales were still 16% higher than in November 2020. Despite a sluggish start, economists and retail experts believe the holiday shopping season will be strong.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it is also the most stressful for some financially. Local financial coach Michele Josey says the biggest mistake made is people do not keep track of how much they are spending. She advises you to set a budget early and stick to it. Keep track of how much you are spending, and review spending regularly.