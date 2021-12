Gamecock QB transferring from South Carolina

Two days after Spencer Rattler’s commitment to the Gamecocks, one of USC’s starting quarterbacks in 2021 announced he’s leaving the program.

Jason Brown is transferring out of South Carolina, he announced on twitter Wednesday during National Signing Day.

Thank you Carolina. 🖤

I’ll be in the portal as a Grad Transfer. pic.twitter.com/Jim6Xb6RQG — Jason Brown (@JasonBrown_QB) December 15, 2021

Brown will not play in the bowl game. Zeb Noland is expected to start for Carolina against North Carolina on Dec. 30 in Charlotte.