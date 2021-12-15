Gilbert man accused of threatening family member arrested overnight

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A Gilbert man accused of threatening a family member with a gun has been arrested overnight.

Lexington County deputies say Alexander Owens, 30, was arrested after they found him walking along Old Charleston Road.

Authorities say he’s facing first-degree assault and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person charges for the incident at the home on Blackthorn Drive.

He was arrested overnight without incident and was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.