Irmo’s Nick Emmanwori signs with Gamecocks

Irmo linebacker Nick Emmanwori signed with South Carolina on Wednesday morning, officially becoming a part of Carolina’s 2022 class.

Emmanwori will be used as a safety or linebacker at USC. He played both for Aaron Brand at Irmo.

Emmanwori finished with 232 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and four sacks in his career with the Yellow Jackets and committed to South Carolina back in July.