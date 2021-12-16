18-year-olds charged after shooting following a drug deal in Lexington

1/2 (Courtesy: Lexington Co. Detention Center) Stephen Clifton

2/2 (Courtesy: Lexington Co. Detention Center) Tekhi Jones



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say they’ve arrested two 18-year-olds for a shooting after a planned armed robbery following a drug deal over the weekend.

According to arrest warrants, Stephen Clifton and Tekhi Jones are each charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of attempted robbery, conspiracy and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Authorities say both suspects went to a home on Double Eagle Circle late Saturday night, intending to rob a man after a drug deal went down.

Sheriff Jay Koon says after Clifton and Jones pulled guns and robbed the victim, they forced him inside the home and ordered him to find a cell phone.

He also says two other men were with the suspects during this incident.

According to investigators, when the victim told someone inside to call law enforcement, Clifton and Jones ran away from the house with the other two suspects who fired several shots into the house.

Deputies say a woman was struck but she’s expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities say Clifton and Jones were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center but they’re still looking for the other two suspects.

If you have any information, send an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.