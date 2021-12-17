LCSD: High school student accused of making threat against students at his school

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a high school student is charged with making a direct threat against students at his school. Deputies say the name of the Lexington High School student will not be released because he is not 18.

“The safety and security of all who learn and work at our county’s schools is one of our top priorities,” Koon said. “We’re committed to investigate such threats and we’ll always take them seriously.”

According to investigators, the student used social media to threatened to “shoot up the school.”

“The FBI became aware of the threat early this morning after receiving a community tip,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Agents alerted us and we followed up with an investigation based on our standard procedure when these come in.”

The sheriff says deputies and FBI agents interviewed the student and his family before he was able to leave for school Friday morning, and he was never on the campus that day. According to deputies, the student was motivated by a social media trend to disrupt class on its final day before winter break.

Authorities say the student was released to his parents’ custody after he was charged.