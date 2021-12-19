UPDATE: Man with multiple gunshot wounds found walking along S.C. Highway 66 has died

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Newberry County Coroner, a man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds walking along South Carolina Highway 66 has died.

Investigators say early on Sunday morning, Laurens County 911 received a call about a bloody male walking on Highway 66 at the Laurens and Newberry County line.

When deputies arrived to the scene they found 24-year-old Jamal Jermaine Alston conscious at the time, but he was unable to give much information to investigators.

If anyone has information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.