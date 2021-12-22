Candy canes now on the list of items becoming harder to find

CNN– As we inch closer to the two-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more items are becoming harder to find. Now, we can add candy canes to the list. That’s because of the global supply chain issues including backups at ports, shortages of drivers and service workers.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores say, even though there isn’t an abundance this year, the candy canes they do have are flying off the shelves.