CO Governor’s Office reviewing clemency application for truck driver sentenced to 110 years for deadly crash

CNN– Colorado’s Governor’s Office is reviewing an application for clemency for the semi truck driver convicted of a deadly crash in 2019.

26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was driving a semi truck on I-70 in Colorado when the brakes failed. He told investigators he tried to pull over to the shoulder to avoid stopped traffic, but another semi had already stopped there. The accident led to a fiery 28 car pileup that killed four people. Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty in October of vehicular homicide and more. Officials say he was sentenced to 110 years in prison.

Since then, an online petition to commute his sentence or grant him clemency has gathered more than four million signatures. The Governor’s Office did not give a time frame for their decision.

Meanwhile, prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday for a new hearing to reconsider the sentence. The DA’s office said they would like to get input from the victims and their families in the case as soon as Friday or Monday.